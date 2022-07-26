Police investigate after threats to multiple North Island schools

Police are investigating after threats were made to some North Island schools, which has seen them evacuated, placed into lockdown or ask parents to collect their children.

Affected schools include Matamata Intermediate, Matamata College, Firth Primary School, Cambridge High School and Lytton High School in Gisborne.

"Police are aware of threats made via phone in relation to several North Island schools," they said in a statement.

"Police are liaising with the schools and making further inquiries."

