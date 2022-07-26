More downpours forecast for South Island later in week - Corbett

The South Island will have a mid-week breather before more wild weather batters the region later this week.

"It just seems like it won't go away," 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said of the wild weather.

"When you look at the weather maps, you've just got this big swirl of low pressure and it's sitting and it's just dumping the rain in the same place instead of a front that just zoom, moves right through."

Corbett said weather in the South Island has "almost just been stuck in a rut" as areas of low pressure "just sit and spin and dump all the rain".

The warmer seas around the country have acted almost like "fuel for these storms", he said, leading to more moisture in the clouds which "sit and dump the rain in one place".

Corbett said some areas have seen "several months worth of rain in the span of just days", with Christchurch seeing its wettest month ever since records began in 1943.

He owed the heavy downpours in the region to the weather systems, which he compared to a person at a buffet.

"They've just sit and they eat the whole thing as opposed to just moving through."

He said Canterbury and other parts of the country will have "a bit of a breather going into tonight and tomorrow", but more rain is on the cards.

"The main pipeline of rain that's been hitting the east of the South Island - that big, swirly area of pressure - that will ease and that will start to drift away but before you know it, there's already the next system coming out of the Tasman Sea.

"That's going to be more rain as we run into the course of Thursday and you think the weekend will be a breather, there's actually more stuff coming from the Southern Ocean so it's a really, really messy, unsettled spell that we're still going to see more rain to come, unfortunately."