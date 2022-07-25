Two men charged with murder of Tauranga man

Two men have been charged with murdering Eli Johnson, 27, near Tauranga last month.

Police are appealing for sightings of the silver vehicle in this picture. (Source: Supplied)

Police said in a press release that Johnson died "after he was violently assaulted" at a Whakamārama home on the evening of Sunday 12 June.

A 29-year-old from Tauranga and a 21-year old from Hamilton were charged with murder.

The 29-year-old appeared in Tauranga District Court on Monday morning.

He is due to reappear on August 10.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in Tauranga later on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto said that "the investigation team have worked tirelessly to achieve this result, and while arrests have been made, we are still wanting to hear from anyone with information regarding this murder".

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen two males walking along Barrett Road between 7.50pm and 8.40pm on June 12.

They are also asking anyone who saw a silver vehicle parked in Plummers Point Road between the same times to contact police.