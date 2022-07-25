Shaw 'deeply frustrated' at speed of progress on climate change

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Climate Change Minister James Shaw took a swipe at the Government over its "glacially slow" action on climate change while confirming his intention to contest the Green Party co-leader position, after party delegates voted to re-open nominations against him over the weekend.

Green Party MP James Shaw

Green Party MP James Shaw (Source: 1News)

Shaw confirmed this morning he will contest the role.

"I am standing to be co-leader of the Green Party," he said. "I'm in it to win it."

He said he will meet with Green members over the next weeks and months.

Talking to media on Monday morning he said he was frustrated "as anyone" about the speed the Government was working on climate change, while acknowledging he was part of the Government.

"If successful I will double my efforts and push for bold action on climate change, to heal our native wildlife and to end poverty."

"Like many of our members, there are times where I have been deeply frustrated that we have not gone as far as we could or as fast as we should. The machinery of Government is glacially slow and as yet, does not match the speed or scale of the climate crisis," Shaw said.

"The solution to that is to get more Green MPs into Government and to exert more pressure on the next Government."

Shaw said it was clear "we have a lot more to do".

"Together, (with) our members and supporters across the country, we can transform New Zealand and create a country that works for everyone."

Delegate Travis Mischewski, who represented 170 members, told 1News on Sunday that Shaw "should be moving further and faster in regards to climate change in particular".

Shaw faced a similar leadership challenge last year with one party member putting in an early nomination against him, resulting in the pair going head to head at the annual conference.

