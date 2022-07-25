James Shaw confirms he'll contest Green Party co-leadership

Source: 1News

James Shaw will contest the co-leadership of the Green Party, he's confirmed, after being ousted from the role.

James Shaw.

James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

On Monday morning Shaw confirmed to RNZ he will contest the role, saying "I'm not done".

Party members voted to re-open nominations against Shaw on Saturday at the Green's annual general meeting on Saturday.

The move leaves the door open for a period of one week (from July 23) allowing any member of the party to put their name forward as a potential challenger.

1News understands that of the 107 delegates who voted on Saturday, 75 supported Shaw and 32 voted to re-open nominations.

It’s yet another blow for the co-leader and climate change minister whose faced continued criticism since taking over the role in 2015.

READ MORE: Green leadership challenge - Shaw opponent speaks out

"It's not great... it is hard when there's a group organising against you," Shaw said on Saturday.

"I have to say, I've been through worse experiences."

Just last year Shaw faced a similar leadership challenge with one party member putting in an early nomination against him resulting in the pair going head to head at the annual conference.

Those unhappy with his leadership made up around 30% of voters - a much larger group than the seemingly 3% last year, according to the party’s own numbers.

Chlöe Swarbrick is tipped as a possible threat and would be viewed as a likely favourite if she decided to throw her hat in the ring.

READ MORE: James Shaw vows to fight on, co-leader position on-the-line

Travis Mischewski represents around 170 members as part of his local branch of the Green Party.

“James should be moving further and faster in regards to climate change in particular. We have a threshold that is coming at us rapidly and we need to be doing something about it,” he said.

“I would love for other MPs to put their names forward.”

The Green's second co-leader, Marama Davidson, said the challenge to her friend's role in the party came as "absolutely a shock.”

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Wild weather in Auckland could see Harbour Bridge closure

2

Two winning tickets share $14m Lotto Powerball jackpot

3

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuations

4

Plumtree and Mooar axed as All Blacks ring coaching changes

5

James Shaw confirms he'll contest Green Party co-leadership

Latest Stories

Pedestrians killed in crash with motorcycle in Tauranga named

Ferrari's Leclerc crashes out while leading French Grand Prix

NZ athlete in isolation in Birmingham ahead of Comm Games

James Shaw confirms he'll contest Green Party co-leadership

Vingegaard wins Tour de France after thrilling duel with Pogacar

Related Stories

Compromise could see Three Waters become Two Waters

James Shaw may not have been green enough - former MP

Huge field lines up to challenge Invercargill’s Tim Shadbolt

Picton's $360m ferry terminal to usher in 'new era'