James Shaw confirms he'll contest Green Party co-leadership

James Shaw will contest the co-leadership of the Green Party, he's confirmed, after being ousted from the role.

James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

On Monday morning Shaw confirmed to RNZ he will contest the role, saying "I'm not done".

Party members voted to re-open nominations against Shaw on Saturday at the Green's annual general meeting on Saturday.

The move leaves the door open for a period of one week (from July 23) allowing any member of the party to put their name forward as a potential challenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

1News understands that of the 107 delegates who voted on Saturday, 75 supported Shaw and 32 voted to re-open nominations.

It’s yet another blow for the co-leader and climate change minister whose faced continued criticism since taking over the role in 2015.

READ MORE: Green leadership challenge - Shaw opponent speaks out

"It's not great... it is hard when there's a group organising against you," Shaw said on Saturday.

"I have to say, I've been through worse experiences."

Just last year Shaw faced a similar leadership challenge with one party member putting in an early nomination against him resulting in the pair going head to head at the annual conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those unhappy with his leadership made up around 30% of voters - a much larger group than the seemingly 3% last year, according to the party’s own numbers.

Chlöe Swarbrick is tipped as a possible threat and would be viewed as a likely favourite if she decided to throw her hat in the ring.

READ MORE: James Shaw vows to fight on, co-leader position on-the-line

Travis Mischewski represents around 170 members as part of his local branch of the Green Party.

“James should be moving further and faster in regards to climate change in particular. We have a threshold that is coming at us rapidly and we need to be doing something about it,” he said.

“I would love for other MPs to put their names forward.”

The Green's second co-leader, Marama Davidson, said the challenge to her friend's role in the party came as "absolutely a shock.”