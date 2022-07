Police have named the man and woman - both pedestrians - who died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Tauranga on Friday.

Police in Bethlehem, Tauranga, after two pedestrians killed (Source: 1News)

They were Geoffrey Raymond Boucher, 59, and Karen Jane Boucher, 56, of Bethlehem.

The accident happened on State Highway 2 at Bethleham on Friday evening.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time," police said in a statement on Monday.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.