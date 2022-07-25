Death of man in Dunedin last week treated as 'suspicious'

The death of a man in Dunedin last Thursday is now being treated as "suspicious" by police.

Police, who initially termed the death, "unexplained," are continuing to investigate the incident on Eglinton Road on the evening of July 21.

Officers were called to the scene, near Unity Park, around 7.30pm after reports a man had been assaulted and run over by a vehicle.

He died at the scene.

"We understand a group of people were present at the scene prior to this man's death and welcome any information you may have that will help us understand what happened," a police spokesperson said.

A scene examination was completed late last week and cordons were lifted on Saturday.

"Investigators are now continuing to piece together information to establish what has occurred, with a large dedicated team making inquiries," a police statement said today.

"Police would like to reassure the public that this incident is thought to be isolated to specific parties, and there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community."

Police are still appealing for anyone who has information that may assist the inquiry to come forward.

"If you were in the area about 7.15-7.45pm on Thursday 21 July, or if you've got CCTV footage from a private or commercial property that might assist, we urge you to get in touch. You can do so by calling 105 or online or give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."