Grant's gaffe: Deputy PM accidentally 'likes' protest video

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson "accidentally" liked a Freedom and Rights Coalition live stream of Saturday's protest from his official Facebook account.

Grant Robertson's account liking Facebook protest livestream. (Source: 1News)

Robertson's profile was spotted on the list of accounts that had reacted positively to the video.

On Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson from his office told 1News Robertson "hit the like button by mistake" while "briefly looking at the video".

The like reaction has since been removed.

It comes as Brian Tamaki-led protesters stopped traffic on a busy Auckland motorway on Saturday.

The protest began in Auckland Domain, where the Destiny Church leader addressed the group, airing various grievances with the Government.

Brian Tamaki speaks at Auckland protest. (Source: 1News)

They then filed out of the Domain and onto the Southern Motorway from the Khyber Pass on-ramp, where they held up traffic for around an hour.

The protesters exited at the Gillies Ave off-ramp and circled back onto the motorway heading northbound, blocking traffic heading into the city, before returning to Auckland Domain.

One cyclist watching the protest said they were "mean-spirited" and "crazy" to cause such disruption.

"Why don't they just get on with life?" she said.

Another onlooker called it "pretty stupid" adding "there are probably safer ways to protest".

Around 300 protesters were also seen marching through central Wellington chanting for the Government to go.

"We want freedom because our children are suffering, our youth are suffering because of the decisions this Government has made," one protest leader said via loudspeaker.

Another leader of the Wellington protest compared their movement to that of Indian revolutionary Mahatma Gandhi, whose peaceful protests helped India gain independence from British rule in the 1940s.

"It's amazing what one man could do, to lead peaceful protests right throughout the country and bring about change and that's what we're doing here today," he said.