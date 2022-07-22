Interislander ferries sailing again after Thursday's wild weather

Source: 1News

Interislander ferry services are operating again after wild weather disrupted sailings on Thursday.

Six sailings were cancelled on Thursday as rain and high wind lashed the Wellington region.

In a video posted on Facebook by a crew member on the Interislander, water could be seen violently hitting the ferry's windows as the Kaitake navigated Cook Straight before sailings were cancelled.

In a statement on Friday, Interislander said 600 passengers' travel was affected but they have all now been accommodated for.

It also said additional sailings will run on Saturday to clear freight backlogs.

Bluebridge is also sailing again after a number of cancellations.

Shortly after 11am, Air NZ told 1News 43 flights had been cancelled so far on Friday, due to the impact of Thursday's disruption.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran told Breakfast thousands of people have been affected by the some 200 flights cancelled across Thursday and Friday and he expects that number to grow.

READ MORE: Air NZ warns of flight backlog after Wellington cancellations

It comes after bad weather closed roads, grounded flights and took out power in parts of the Wellington region throughout Thursday.

