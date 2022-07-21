Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing

Source: 1News

Metres-tall waves lashed against a ferry crossing the Cook Strait on Thursday, as wild weather continues to cause disruption in the lower North Island.

In a video posted on Facebook by a crew member on the Interislander, water could be seen violently hitting the ferry's windows.

It comes after bad weather closed roads, grounded flights and took out power in parts of the Wellington region throughout Thursday.

The video was filmed on the Kaitaki before sailings were cancelled for the day, amid reports of huge waves.

In Lower Hutt's Lowry Bay, branches and other debris littered the road as water slammed into road barriers.

Waves slam into road barriers in Lower Hutt.
Debris litter the street after wild weather at Lowry Bay, Lower Hutt.
Debris on the street after wet weather in Lower Hutt's Lowry Bay.
Wild weather in Lower Hutt, July 21.
Waves slam into road barriers in Lower Hutt. (Source: 1News)

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Wairarapa and an orange strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Wellington, along with a strong wind watch for Kāpiti.

Parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula were also grappling with flooding after heavy rain.

New ZealandWeather NewsWellington

Popular Stories

1

Video shows yacht pounded against road in wild Wellington weather

2

Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing

3

Wild Wellington weather grounds flights, closes roads

4

'Serious injuries' in Bluff incident involving vehicle, pedestrians

5

First report into assisted dying in NZ released

Latest Stories

Auckland e-scooter store robbed three times in one month

Ammo, cash and drug-making equipment seized in gang crackdown

Floodwaters turn playground for Christchurch thrill-seeker

Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing

Do high profile candidates make good politicians?

Related Stories

Video shows yacht pounded against road in wild Wellington weather

First half of 2022 NZ's second hottest on record - NIWA

Photos: Clean-up begins after wild South Island weather

Clean-up ahead for parts of Otago, Canterbury after flooding