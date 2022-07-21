Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing

Metres-tall waves lashed against a ferry crossing the Cook Strait on Thursday, as wild weather continues to cause disruption in the lower North Island.

In a video posted on Facebook by a crew member on the Interislander, water could be seen violently hitting the ferry's windows.

It comes after bad weather closed roads, grounded flights and took out power in parts of the Wellington region throughout Thursday.

The video was filmed on the Kaitaki before sailings were cancelled for the day, amid reports of huge waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lower Hutt's Lowry Bay, branches and other debris littered the road as water slammed into road barriers.

Wild weather in Lower Hutt, July 21. Waves slam into road barriers in Lower Hutt. (Source: 1News)

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Wairarapa and an orange strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Wellington, along with a strong wind watch for Kāpiti.

Parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula were also grappling with flooding after heavy rain.