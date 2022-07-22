Dr Ashley Bloomfield awarded GP College Honorary Fellowship

Outgoing Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been recognised with Honorary Fellowship of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield was awarded on Friday evening following his keynote address at the 2022 Conference for General Practice in Christchurch.

The honour is presented to individuals "who have made an outstanding contribution to general practice or the medical profession in general."

Bloomfield has become a household name, frequently appearing beside the Prime Minister during the daily televised 1pm Covid-19 updates.

A member of the College nominated Bloomfield for his "tireless work as the Director General of Health using evidence-based decision-making to inform Government."

“He has communicated with vulnerability, honesty, compassion, and logic, and re-enforced public health messaging by being a strong role model," they said.

College President Samantha Murton said she was "delighted" to award Bloomfield with the honour on Friday.

Murton expressed her gratitude for Bloomfield's "calm, steadfast approach" to the Covid-19 pandemic and his advocacy for the general practice and rural medical workforces.

“Despite the challenges and the pressures that the pandemic threw at the health sector, I have enjoyed working with Dr Bloomfield on the Covid-19 response and wish him all the best with his next endeavour.”

Bloomfield will step down as Director-General of Health at the end of July.