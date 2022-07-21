Wild Wellington weather grounds flights, closes roads

A street in central Wellington has reopened after a building's window was repaired and stabilised, amid wild weather hitting the capital.

High winds have reportedly seen a car blown onto boulders at Ōwhiro Bay. (Source: Supplied)

Police say Willis St has reopened, after concerns over the stability of a window in a building saw it closed for about 30 minutes. It has since been stabilised.

Meanwhile, waves breaking onto Marine Drive on the way to Eastbourne has forced it to close.

The waves have seen a catamaran smashed into the side of the road in the area as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

High winds have reportedly seen a car blown onto boulders at Ōwhiro Bay and cancelled flights in and out of Wellington Airport.

Hutt City Council told 1News parts of Marine Drive, along with Seaview Rd, are expected to be closed until around 5pm at this stage.

Port Rd is also closed and surface flooding has affected Randwick Rd.

The suburb of Waiwhetu has surface flooding and slips have affected Eastern Hutt, London and Miromiro roads.

Part of Lake Ferry Rd has been closed due to flooding and Admiral Rd, the only access road for Hinekura residents, is blocked by trees which are being cleared, Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office tweeted.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a section of SH58 Whitby has been closed due to a slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bulldozer attempts to clear debris on Marine Drive, Eastbourne. (Source: 1News)

It also warned motorists travelling eastbound on SH58 at Pauatahanui to drive with care due to surface flooding.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Wairarapa and an orange strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa.

📣 ALL FLIGHTS in and out of Wellington Airport have been cancelled until further notice due to adverse weather conditions. High winds are making it unsafe for baggage handlers to operate. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for further information. — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) July 20, 2022

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Wellington, along with a strong wind watch for Kāpiti.

Many of these warnings and others are in place for parts of the North and South islands.

Catamaran dashed against Marine Drive in wild Wellington weather. (Source: Paige Hodge)

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula experience flooding following heavy rain.