Video shows yacht pounded against road in wild Wellington weather

Source: 1News

A catamaran has been dashed against a road along Wellington Harbour as the capital is hit by wild weather.

Video sent to 1News shows the yacht being repeatedly pounded against the road in Lowry Bay, on the road between Seaview and Eastbourne.

Hutt City Council told 1News Marine Drive, along with Seaview Rd, are expected to be closed until around 5pm at this stage.

Port Rd is also closed, there is surface flooding on Randwick Rd and in Waiwhetu and there are slips in Eastern Hutt Road, London Road and Miromiro Road.

Catamaran dashed against Marine Drive in wild Wellington weather.

Catamaran dashed against Marine Drive in wild Wellington weather. (Source: Paige Hodge)

New ZealandWeather NewsWellington

