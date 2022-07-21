Loaded gun found at Chch property; Killer Beez associate charged

Source: 1News

A Killer Beez gang associate has been charged after a loaded sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and cannabis were found at a Christchurch property.

Handcuffs (file picture).

Handcuffs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The man, 38, was arrested on Earnslaw Crescent in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Police said the shotgun along with a "significant" amount of ammunition and cannabis were found.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday, charged with breaching bail, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

Sergeant Tim Sterne said the arrest comes as police continue to step-up enforcement of gang activity as part of Operation Cobalt.

READ MORE: Guns, vehicles, meth seized in sting on Highway 61 gang

Detective Scott Anderson says police are working hard to keep communities safe and will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity.

"We need the local communities to help us address unlawful behaviour in our region," he said.

