Gale winds ground 130 flights across New Zealand

Source: 1News

At least 130 flights have been grounded as gale-force winds rock the country, with cancellations expected to stretch until Friday.

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

Air New Zealand planes (file photo). (Source: 1News)

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran says flight delays may continue for several days while the network recovers from rolling disruptions.

“I want to thank customers for their patience as we work through the weather disrupts at a time when we already have full flights due to school holiday demand.

"We know how frustrating cancellations, disrupts and delays are to travel plans, and the Air New Zealand team is working around the clock to help our customers.”

READ MORE: Wild Wellington weather grounds flights, closes roads

Foran says they're encouraging non-urgent travellers to rebook flights to a later date and exchange their tickets for credit.

Customers booked between now and August 31 can hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months.

Wild weather hitting the lower North Island has seen roads closed, flights grounded and over a thousand people left without power.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Wairarapa and an orange strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa.

In Canterbury, Christchurch and Banks Peninsula are experiencing flooding following heavy rain.

Down in South Canterbury, the Timaru District Council last night declared a state of emergency for Pleasant Point after damage to a stopbank.

New ZealandTravelWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing

2

Famous Aussie TV duo Kath & Kim returning for one-off special

3

Steven Adams lauded for 'humble' act at Auckland Airport

4

Video shows yacht pounded against road in wild Wellington weather

5

Wild Wellington weather grounds flights, closes roads

Latest Stories

Live music returns - 3 artists playing their first NZ shows this week

Govt reveals initial project funding allocation to speed up builds

Gale winds ground 130 flights across New Zealand

Govt: No plans to act on Youth Parliament's vote to end starting out wages

Wellington commuter chaos as wild weather delays train services

Related Stories

Frustration at lack of rail options for some New Zealanders

First half of 2022 NZ's second hottest on record - NIWA

Flooding in Christchurch, evacuations in Sth Canterbury settlement

Watch: Huge waves smash into Interislander during wild crossing