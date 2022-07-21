Floodwaters turn playground for Christchurch thrill-seeker

Source: 1News

As heavy flooding forces road closures and evacuations across the region, one recording captured a couple of Canterbury residents making the most of a rainy day.

The video sent to 1News was captured on Cashmere Road, Christchurch, on Thursday and shows a wetsuit-clad person surrounded by floodwater, wakeboarding as they're towed by a ute.

It comes as parts of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula experience flooding following heavy rain.

Down in South Canterbury the Timaru District Council last night declared a State of Emergency for Pleasant Point after damage to a stopbank.

