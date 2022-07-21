Aussie cop savagely attacked with metal baseball bat

A Victorian man's admitted savagely attacking a police officer with a metal baseball bat during the state's Covid-19 lockdown in October.

Steven Cleary, 50, admitted the assault, footage of which has been released after yesterday's guilty pleas.

The attack on Senior Constable Rowan Baldman and Constable William Ringin in Warrnambool came as they spoke to someone about mask wearing.

The court heard that Cleary got involved after being told what was happening by walkie talkie, 9News reports.

He got out of his car and approached the officers and a third man who was being spoken to.

The officers pulled out their tasers and warned him to back away. However, he rushed forward and the third man grabbed Ringin's gun.

Baldman become embroiled with that man when Cleary smashed him in the head with the bat, before repeatedly hitting him while he was on the ground.

Baldman told the court he feared for his life.

The attacker shot Ringin with one prong of a Taser, as the officer hit him with the bat at the same time. Cleary was then doused in capsicum spray.

"I am the king...you are dogs...this is an act of war," Cleary said as he was being restrained.

Baldman was left bleeding from the head and with a badly broken thumb.

Both officers spoke of the ongoing impacts of the attack and how it had affected their work.

The court heard Clearly, who will be sentenced on Friday, suffered from a delusional mental condition.

He followed conspiracy theories, didn't believe Covid-19 was real, and had little social interaction.