Image of masked man who robbed Auckland bank released

Police are hunting a man who carried out an aggravated robbery of a bank on Auckland's North Shore.

A man robbing a bank in Auckland's Glenfield Mall

The robbery of the ASB inside Glenfield Mall happened about 11.30am on Saturday.

Staff were threatened and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. No-one was injured.

"We understand this would have been frightening for the members of the public who witnessed this event, however, we want to reassure the community we take these incidents incredibly seriously and are committed to holding those responsible to account," a statement from Waitematā Police read.

A witness told 1News on Saturday he saw a man dressed in black with with face coverings “like a ninja” entering the bank.

“I don’t even know how he was allowed in like that… I saw him go back behind the counter and I was like, what's he doing? He can’t be behind there.”

He says the man was acting alone and was demanding money, before leaving the scene on foot.

ASB in Glenfield Mall shuts after alleged robbery.

Police released the image on Tuesday in the hopes of identifying the man.

