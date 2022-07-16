Man dressed like 'ninja' allegedly robs ASB in Auckland mall

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the ASB at Auckland's Glenfield mall on Saturday morning.

Glenfield Mall. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were called to Glenfield Mall around 11:30am, where "a man allegedly threatened staff and took money from a premises".

No one was injured in the incident and police are still trying to locate the alleged offender.

A local business owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1News he witnessed a man dressed in all black with face coverings “like a ninja” entering the ASB.

ASB in Glenfield Mall shuts after alleged robbery. (Source: 1News)

“I don’t even know how he was allowed in like that… I saw him go back behind the counter and I was like, what's he doing? He can’t be behind there.”

He says the man was acting alone and was demanding money, before fleeing the scene on foot.

He says it’s one of many robberies he's seen lately. “It’s more often, yeah. Definitely a lot more often."

He couldn't see whether the alleged offender had a weapon.

The ASB and nearby Kiwibank remain closed in the mall.