Man dressed like 'ninja' allegedly robs ASB in Auckland mall

Source: 1News

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the ASB at Auckland's Glenfield mall on Saturday morning.

Glenfield Mall.

Glenfield Mall. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they were called to Glenfield Mall around 11:30am, where "a man allegedly threatened staff and took money from a premises".

No one was injured in the incident and police are still trying to locate the alleged offender.

A local business owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 1News he witnessed a man dressed in all black with face coverings “like a ninja” entering the ASB.

ASB in Glenfield Mall shuts after alleged robbery.

ASB in Glenfield Mall shuts after alleged robbery. (Source: 1News)

“I don’t even know how he was allowed in like that… I saw him go back behind the counter and I was like, what's he doing? He can’t be behind there.”

He says the man was acting alone and was demanding money, before fleeing the scene on foot.

He says it’s one of many robberies he's seen lately. “It’s more often, yeah. Definitely a lot more often."

He couldn't see whether the alleged offender had a weapon.

The ASB and nearby Kiwibank remain closed in the mall.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew

2

Man dressed like 'ninja' allegedly robs ASB in Auckland mall

3

1News sports presenter Hayley Holt announces birth of baby boy

4

Health Minister’s leadership 'sadly lacking' - ex Coast DHB deputy

5

Third La Niña may bring flooding and drought

Latest Stories

Live Updates: All Blacks v Ireland, third Test

Coles family embracing All Black son's final Test in Wellington

Third La Niña may bring flooding and drought

Man appears in court after father and daughter die in Auckland shooting

Sports court upholds football bans on Russian teams

Related Stories

Man appears in court after father and daughter die in Auckland shooting

Pro-choice and pro-life protesters clash at Auckland rally

Police seize $2.4m cash, drugs, firearm amid Hells Angels investigation

Man charged with murder of Onehunga pensioner