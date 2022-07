One person died and two were seriously injured after a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 5 near Tarawera in the Bay of Plenty.

The crash happened just before midday on Monday.

Three ambulances and two helicopters arrived at the scene.

One motorist died and two were flown to Waikato and Hawke's Bay Hospitals with serious injuries.

The road has been closed.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.