A dog has dug up a small ammunition box containing vials of cyanide in Matamata.

Maungakawa Road, Matamata. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said the dog had found the box at a residential property on Maungakawa Road on Sunday.

The dog's owner was alerted.

A police spokesperson said police were having discussions with WorkSafe and Fire Emergency New Zealand about what to do next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many cyanides are highly toxic, with one of the most hazardous being hydrogen cyanide which can kill by inhalation.