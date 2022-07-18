Man rescued from ute stuck in rising river near Nelson

A man has been rescued from his ute after it became submerged in a river near Nelson on Monday morning.

Man's vehicle submerged in the Waimea River (Source: Supplied)

The vehicle got stuck in the Waimea River near Appleby and police were alerted at around 6.30am.

The man had sought refuge on the back of the ute while water was up over the bonnet and rising.

He was rescued by the swift water rescue team just after 7am.

Police said the man had no injuries but was he very cold and was checked by ambulance staff.

Plans to recover the vehicle are underway.