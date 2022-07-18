Man rescued from ute stuck in rising river near Nelson

Source: 1News

A man has been rescued from his ute after it became submerged in a river near Nelson on Monday morning.

Man's vehicle submerged in the Waimea River

Man's vehicle submerged in the Waimea River (Source: Supplied)

The vehicle got stuck in the Waimea River near Appleby and police were alerted at around 6.30am.

The man had sought refuge on the back of the ute while water was up over the bonnet and rising.

He was rescued by the swift water rescue team just after 7am.

Police said the man had no injuries but was he very cold and was checked by ambulance staff.

Plans to recover the vehicle are underway.

New ZealandAccidentsTasman

Popular Stories

1

'Something wrong' with ABs, Shelford says, after Ireland series loss

2

Man rescued from ute stuck in rising river near Nelson

3

Victim's sister issues plea as man's homicide remains unsolved

4

Wairarapa's emergency department hits all-time staffing low

5

Flood warning issued for Canterbury

Latest Stories

7612 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 22 deaths reported

Four killed in shooting at Indiana mall

Kaikōura boss fined after teen blinded in one eye

Birmingham 2022: NZ's gold medal prospect you've never heard of

Victim's sister issues plea as man's homicide remains unsolved

Related Stories

Man dies after house fire in Otago's Palmerston

One person injured in Rotorua motel fire

Car smashes into home in Auckland's Ponsonby, leaving two hurt

One person dead after crash near Taupō