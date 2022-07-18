Inflation could exceed 7% with new figures out later today

Inflation numbers released later on Monday are forecast to exceed 7% and reach a three-decade high.

File image: Wallet with money.

It comes as the Government on Sunday extended its cost of living support measures to help Kiwis manage inflation.

A cut to the fuel excise tax of 25 cents per litre and half price public transport will now last to January 2023.

However, the Salvation Army says more should have been done to address accommodation and food costs.

"Obviously we are pleased with this initiative, but when you look at the size of the cost of living crisis we've got at the moment, we'd like to see more, particularly for beneficiaries, which we felt missed out in the Budget," the organisation's Lt Col Ian Hutson said.

The Government's cost of living payment will begin next month, providing some New Zealanders with $27 extra per week until November.

In April inflation leapt to 6.9%, the largest movement since June 1990.

