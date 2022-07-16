Satterthwaite writing next chapter after shock White Ferns axing

Six weeks ago, Amy Satterthwaite made the decision to retire from international cricket - one that was largely taken out of her hands.

Fast forward to the present and she's feels a little more in control as she looks forward to the next chapter of her career – which she’s already getting stuck right into.

Satterthwaire is helping out at Canterbury Cricket’s coaching clinic for the next generation of female cricketers and senses it could be something she pursues further.

“I wanted to get into coaching,” Satterthwaite said.

“I think I've always been passionate about the game, I love the game. I want to help give back where I can. I enjoy it and have done some different levels and for me it’s working out what level I want to do and this is a great way to have a taster and get started.”

Eventually, she wants her coaching to become professional.

“Whether its playing in the leagues or coaching that's the nice thing about where I'm at right now -probably a little more of a transition phase but looking at both options gives me more opportunities and I can wait and see what's around the corner.”

Just under two months ago, she was axed from the White Ferns when she wasn’t offered a playing contract for the upcoming season, ending her 15-year international playing career.

Amy Satterthwaite. (Source: Photosport)

She admitted it was a “shock”.

“Don't get me wrong, there was a lot of emotions, I've been on the rollercoaster; frustration, anger, all you'd expect but I've had time to process it.”

Coming to terms with things like not getting a chance to compete at the Commonwealth Games where her wife Lea Tahuhu is competing after a late call up earlier this month.

“It was strange and emotional one,” Satterthwaite said of her goodbye to her partner.

“We've been fortunate to travel the world together and take our daughter Grace the past couple of years so it was different saying goodbye.

“Grace didn't want to leave until Lea’s plane had gone so it was emotional to think I'm not on the plane not going but it is what it is and I've got to get used to it and move on to the next chapter.”

The pair will be UK-bound in a few weeks' time though to join Tahuhu and play in The Hundred.

Until then though?

“Single mom life!

“I've got to be very organised, more than normal - so far it’s okay but it is Day 2 so ask me in a couple of weeks, I think I’ll have a few more greys!”