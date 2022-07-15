Dunedin teens make most of overseas chance from NZ show jumper

The world of show jumping can be hard to get into but Kiwi world cup rider Lucy Olphert is making the dream a reality for many riders around the world, tapping into her own connections and giving two Dunedin riders an opportunity of a lifetime.

Teenagers Katie Wilson and Stella Bowles are among 10 riders selected to travel to France with Kiwi show jumper Olphert and will get to take in the sights and sounds of La Baule - host to one of France's world class show jumping arenas.

“I couldn't actually believe it,” Katie said.

“I couldn't even speak when I found out.”

The pair beat out applicants from all over the world to train and compete with the equine world's best.

Olphert said it’s about more than just training though.

“These programmes are about giving riders the opportunity to experience training in competition internationally,” she said.

“Giving them a foot in the door really for an industry that can otherwise be very difficult to crack.”

After all, Olphert knows all about that.

When she was 18, she leapt at the chance to travel and compete overseas and for the past decade she's been helping others get there too.

“They've still got to go over and do the mahi themselves but just giving them some connection, some contacts, just to start with and then just saying, ‘there you go, make the most of it’,” she said.

You get the feeling they will because up until now, the furthest they've travelled pales in comparison.

“I go up to Christchurch for a little bit for some competitions,” Katie said.

“But I’ve never been past New Zealand with horse riding.

From Dunedin to Christchurch - now Paris to La Baule - all to chase a lofty dream.