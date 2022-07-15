Discipline key as All Blacks seek Irish redemption

All Blacks and Blues teammates Finlay Christie and Caleb Clarke say discipline will be key in this weekend's series-deciding Test match against Ireland.

Christie and Blues teammate Caleb Clarke spoke to Breakfast on Friday ahead of Saturday's match in Wellington and said the team are looking forward to their shot at redemption after last week's humbling 23-12 loss to the Irish in Dunedin.

"It was obviously a tough loss and the boys were hurting after that but things move ahead pretty quickly in a three-match series so we had a good look at ourselves on Monday in the review and looked for little tweaks to our game," Christie said.

"We've had a good couple days of training and once we get through our captain's run today, the boys will be looking forward to it."

While they wouldn't go into the specifics of the review, Clarke said the team put the onus on themselves and improving their play - particularly in their discipline after copping two yellow cards and a red card last week.

Liecester Fainga'anuku is yellow carded against Ireland. (Source: Photosport)

"The mistakes that we made were on us," the winger said.

"It's the things that we can control and it was pretty hard with the different cards and stuff like that so we've found ways to deal with that if it happens again."

Breakfast presenter Matty McLean then pointed out to Christie he was part of the All Blacks' win at Eden Park two weeks ago but was absent from the line-up in Dunedin and asked if the halfback could be the team's "secret weapon".

Christie and Clarke laughed at the thought.

"I wish I was, you might be on to something there," Christie said.

Finlay Christie celebrates the All Blacks' win over Ireland at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Clarke added that Christie's heritage could also help the side as he brings "the luck of the Scottish" - a cheeky dig at the usual "luck of the Irish" folklore - to the team.

However, the only way fans will see the secret Scottish weapon used on Saturday will be if there is a late injury with Christie not named in the matchday 23 on Thursday for the decider.

Instead, coach Ian Foster has named veteran Aaron Smith in the No.9 jersey with fellow Highlander Folau Fakatava named as his cover after making his debut last week.

Clarke is also missing from the team as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for the Blues earlier this year.

"It's really close," he said.

"It's been a frustrating process but I'm just looking forward to playing again - hopefully sometime soon."