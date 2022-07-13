All Blacks' Ta'avao cops 3 week suspension for foul play

All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao has been suspended for three weeks after he was shown a red card in their second Test loss to Ireland on Saturday.

Angus Ta'avao was red carded after a head clash. (Source: Photosport)

Ta'avao was sent off in the first half of the match, which the All Blacks lost 23-12 in Dunedin, when he clattered head-first into Ireland centre Garry Ringrose's face.

World Rugby said the sanction could be reduced to two weeks if Ta'avao completes the governing body's coaching intervention programme.

Ta'avao admitted that he committed an act of foul play but maintained that a red card was not warranted due to the presence of mitigating factors.

Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee applied the Head Contact Process and upheld the red card.

On that basis, the committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks given the direction by World Rugby that "any act of foul play which results in contact with the head and/or the neck shall result in at least a mid-range sanction."

Taking into account Ta'avao's excellent disciplinary record and the mitigating factors under Regulation 17, the committee granted full mitigation of 50% to three weeks, resulting in a sanction of three weeks.

The committee also approved the player's application under the Head Contact Process - Coaching Intervention Programme. If the coaching application is approved, the player's sanction could be reduced by one week.

Ta'avao has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision.

The All Blacks are due to face Ireland in the series decider on Saturday in Wellington.

