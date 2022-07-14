Wider access to free RATs, vulnerable to get free N95 masks

People won't need to have symptoms or be a household contact to get free rapid antigen tests, Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall announced on Thursday.

RAT

Medical masks will be provided free with the RATs, while N95 and and P2 masks will be given free to vulnerable people, in an attempt to help New Zealand "get through this darkest part of winter", she said.

Access to three Covid anti-virals will be also widened, with 400,000 more people able to access the medicine for treating early Covid.

Verrall also confirmed the country would be staying at traffic light level Orange.

She said the Government weighed up moving to red and asked if it would make enough of a significant difference.

Verrall said the main difference was gathering limits, however wearing masks, getting boosted, testing and staying home if sick made the biggest difference.

“Free RATs will be available from all current community providers, including marae, testing stations and local pharmacies," Verrall said.

She said moving to Red setting would be triggered by situations such as super spreading events.

"People are catching Covid in their homes and workplaces," she said.

"Now is not the time to stop wearing a mask."

Verrall said this winter "is one of the toughest seasons our sector has faced" and the changes would "help us get through this darkest part of winter".

"You no longer have to say you have symptoms or say you are a household contact to request free RATs."

“We are also providing 10 million child-size masks available for year 4-7 students in New Zealand and up to 30,000 masks a week for all other students and school staff, alongside extra funding to support better ventilation over winter," she said.

Verrall also said from July 18, anyone over 75 who has had Covid, or anyone admitted to ICU from Covid can get antivirals from their GP.

"This will help alleviate pressure on primary care by removing the need for GPs to review every COVID-19 patient that may be eligible for antivirals."

Today's numbers

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reported 11,382 Covid cases on Thursday.

That included 412 reinfections, 765 people in hospital and 23 deaths.

He said the increase in numbers was largely driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Bloomfield said BA.5 was better at evading immunity, and the rate of infection was expected to rise to 21,000 cases per day in the current outbreak. Bloomfield said that if the measures were taken then it would peak at 18,000.

Bloomfield said the peak of 18,000 a day was estimated to hit sometime in the second half of July.

He said officials were looking at the current Red settings.

He pleaded with people to correctly wear a N95 or surgical mask.

"Think of our health and disability workers who wear them day in and day out. If they can do it, you can do it.

"If everyone does their bit, we will get through winter. Do you bit for this next period of time, the next couple of months."