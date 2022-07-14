Third quarter blitz gives Silver Ferns series-opening win

Source: 1News

The Silver Ferns have gotten their final tune-up before the Commonwealth Games off to a solid start with a 67-48 win over New Zealand A in their opening match of the Cadbury Netball Series in Auckland.

Maia Wilson controls the ball against NZ A. (Source: Photosport)

As Dame Noeline Taurua isolated at home for Wednesday evening's match, the Silver Ferns put on a strong first-up performance, pulling away from the opposition in the second half after a tight opening.

Both sides were unafraid to mix up their combinations throughout the contest however one particular move from Taurua gave her side an edge in the second half with Whitney Souness flourishing in her new position at centre for the Silver Ferns.

Souness was awarded player of the match for her efforts throughout, often linking up with shooter Maia Wilson through pinpoint, long-range feeds.

While Wilson finished the evening an impressive 18-from-19, at the other end for the NZ A side axed Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Tiana Metuarau kept their team in it. Ekenasio finished the night 25-of-28 while Metuarau was 22-for-23.

However the defensive duo of Sulu Fitzpatrick and Kelly Jury ensured it was difficult for the NZ A shooters to get ball as they generated turnover ball throughout the contest.

That pressure saw the Silver Ferns blow out the scoreline in a game-changing third quarter as they pushed their 30-27 halftime lead to a 52-40 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Grace Nweke, making her long-awaited return after getting clearance for the Commonwealth Games following a stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury, made 26 of her 34 attempts for the Silver Ferns.

In the other match of the evening, the New Zealand Men took down the Mixed Invitational team 47-39.

