Tall Blacks open Asia Cup with crushing win over India

The Tall Blacks have gotten off to a strong start in the FIBA Asia Cup with a dominating win over India in Jakarta on Thursday.

Taine Murray controls the ball for the Tall Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

The young New Zealand side took down India 100-47 after getting off to a red-hot start with a 30-point first quarter, which included a 23-0 scoring run in the space of five minutes.

The dominant opening translated to a 64-21 lead at halftime before India looked to wrestle some control back in a much tighter third quarter.

However, the Tall Blacks still ran away with the match in the end as eight players managed to reach double-digits for scoring in the blowout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Mennenga led New Zealand's efforts with 21 points on seven-for-10 shooting and finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

Taine Murray added 13 points, Taylor Britt had 12 points, and Flynnn Cameron, Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Taki Fahrensohn and Sam Timmins all finished with 10 points each too.

India's top scorer in comparison was Arvinnd Kumar Muthu Krishnan with 13 points.

The Tall Blacks' next game is against Lebanon at 1am NZT.