Southland Hospital closes doors to visitors due to Covid-19

Southland Hospital has temporarily suspended visitors to all inpatient wards due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the region.

Health worker wearing PPE for Covid-19 (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

"Visiting will be temporarily suspended to all inpatient wards at Southland Hospital effective immediately due to Covid-19 exposure events and capacity, and a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the Southern region," the hospital said in a statement.

They said they are doing all they can to contain the exposure event.

This includes closely monitoring patients for symptoms and ensuring staff stay home if they are sick.

"Our priority is patient safety. We apologise for the inconvenience to patients at Southland Hospital and their families," the statement read.

"We know this is distressing for them, and we thank everyone for supporting our health care team to keep our community safe."

On Thursday there were 11,382 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, including 1045 in the Southern region.

Also on Thursday the Government announced wider access to free rapid antigen tests and free access to N95 masks for the vulnerable.

As well, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made a plea for Kiwis to do their bit as Covid cases surge.