Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

A police dog handler who was assaulted is thanking members of the public who came to the aid of him and his canine colleague.

German Shepherd (file image) (Source: istock.com)

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police dog and its handler, according to a police statement.

Police were called to Greers Road around 5:15pm on July 14, after getting reports of a man behaving suspiciously, trying to get into passing cars.

The police dog and handler were attacked as they got out of their car. But the alleged offender was soon stopped by passersby witnessing the assault.

Both the human and canine police officers were not seriously injured said Canterbury District Commander John Price.

"[They] are safely at home, recuperating with their whanau.

“An enormous thank you to those who stood by our officer.

"This reflects the true spirit and extensive support the public have [sic] for our police.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on July 15 for charges that include injuring a police dog.