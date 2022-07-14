Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

Source: 1News

A police dog handler who was assaulted is thanking members of the public who came to the aid of him and his canine colleague.

German Shepherd (file image)

German Shepherd (file image) (Source: istock.com)

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police dog and its handler, according to a police statement.

Police were called to Greers Road around 5:15pm on July 14, after getting reports of a man behaving suspiciously, trying to get into passing cars.

The police dog and handler were attacked as they got out of their car. But the alleged offender was soon stopped by passersby witnessing the assault.

Both the human and canine police officers were not seriously injured said Canterbury District Commander John Price.

"[They] are safely at home, recuperating with their whanau.

“An enormous thank you to those who stood by our officer.

"This reflects the true spirit and extensive support the public have [sic] for our police.

The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on July 15 for charges that include injuring a police dog.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

'Prepare to evacuate' - wild NZ weather now lashing Rarotonga

2

Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

3

Nigel Owens: Refs were wrong on multiple fronts with Savea sub

4

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

5

Family concerned for Auckland man missing for six weeks

Latest Stories

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

Police dog handler thanks public that stopped attack

Ōpōtiki reserve flooded after ants fry pump station circuit board

Fear factor: Study shows virtual reality can cure phobias

Piano Man Billy Joel exclusively speaks with Hilary Barry

Related Stories

Dozens of charges laid in money laundering, cannabis sting

Crips gang associates arrested in Northland police sting

Man arrested after jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Man injured falling from Auckland roof while fleeing police