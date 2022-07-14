Origin: Andrew Johns in epic display of sour grapes after NSW loss

Andrew Johns has given an epic display of sour grapes following NSW's loss to Queenland in the State of Origin decider on Wednesday.

NSW and Queensland offered up a match for the ages, with the latter coming up trumps in a thrilling 22-12 win in Brisbane, having recovered from a sound beating in match two in Perth.

Wednesday's match is being hailed a classic, but Johns, a NSW legend, couldn't hide his feelings while on Channel 9's post match coverage.

He was innocently asked where things went wrong for NSW in the decider, prompting a massive display of sour grapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why? Well, you won the big moments," he said.

"Now we have to listen to all the bulls*** from you (Queenslanders) for the next 12 months. It drives you mad."

A New South Wales win would have given the Blues four Origin series titles in five years and confirmed the start of a so-called dynasty under coach Brad Fittler, but first-season coach and former star fullback Billy Slater ensured that didn't happen by guiding Queensland to victory.

It was Queensland's 23rd series victory in State of Origin's 41-year history.