Dozens of charges laid in money laundering, cannabis sting

Eight people have been arrested after police busted a multi-million dollar drug and money laundering operation across the North Island.

Cannabis and cash found by police.

Cannabis and cash found by police. (Source: NZ Police)

Following a nine-month investigation dubbed Operation Bush, police began terminating 10 search warrants on Thursday morning, which included the arrest of the alleged kingpin of the operation, a 40-year-old man from Waitematā, who is believed to be linked to a Vietnamese organised crime group.

Nearly $6.5 million worth of assets were restrained, including five properties and two vehicles. Nine kilograms of packaged cannabis was seized as were 193 plants. The ready-to-sell cannabis from just one of the addresses was worth around $60,000.

Seven other people, including some foreign nationals, have been arrested and charged in relation to serious offending spanning a number of years.

Police allege this syndicate was operating across the Northland, Waitematā, Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waikato police districts.

In total, more than 60 charges have been filed relating to money laundering and the cultivation, supply and selling of cannabis.

The eight people arrested today are due to appear in Whangārei, North Shore, Auckland and Waikato District Courts over the coming days.

Police said they could not rule out further arrests.

