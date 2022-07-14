Crips gang associates arrested in Northland police sting

Source: 1News

A jet ski worth around $30,000 is among stolen property recovered by police in a sting in Whangārei, Northland targetting ram raids and youth offending.

Stolen jet ski recoverd by police in Northland.

Ten people, the majority with Crips gang associations, have been arrested on 32 charges including burglary, unlawful possession of ammunition and demanding with intent to rob.

A further five people have been referred to Youth Aid over commercial burglaries and dishonesty-related offences.

As well as the jet ski, stolen clothing and jewellery was recovered after police carried out five search warrants.

Three other people have been arrested over unrelated burglaries at residential developments.

Police say can’t rule out further charges being laid.

"Our message to those involved is clear — we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang, and drug activities," Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said.

On Wednesday the Government announced a suite of new rules to crack down on gang crime.

