Child among 23 Covid deaths reported in NZ on Thursday

A child under the age of 10 is among the 23 people reported by the Ministry of Health to have died with Covid-19 in the past week.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

The 23 deaths were above the seven-day rolling average of 20 and took the total number of Covid-19 deaths in New Zealand to 1,760.

Of the other 22 people, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and eight were in their 90s. Eleven of the 23 were female, while 12 were male.

Four were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Taranaki, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson/Marlborough, seven were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury and one was from Southern.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 11,382 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday.

There are 765 people in hospital with the virus, 36 more than Wednesday.