Billy Joel announces first NZ show in 14 years

Source: 1News

In his first New Zealand stadium show in 25 years, Billy Joel is coming to Auckland this December for a one-night-only show.

Billy Joel.

Billy Joel. (Source: Supplied / Myrna Suárez )

The 73-year-old Piano Man will be playing at Eden Park on December 3.

He last performed in New Zealand 14 years ago at Vector Arena.

The American singer-songwriter has sold more than 160 million records and won six Grammys. He's best known for hits like We Didn't Start The Fire, New York State of Mind, Piano Man, Vienna and Uptown Girl.

General public tickets go on sale from midday on July 21.

Tune in to Seven Sharp on TVNZ1 on Thursday night where Hilary Barry has an exclusive interview with Billy Joel

EntertainmentMusic

Popular Stories

1

'I'm going to cry' – All Blacks star reveals turbulent recall

2

Man injured falling from Auckland roof while fleeing police

3

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

4

Mexted hoping Foster changes things up for decider with Irish

5

US tourist falls into Mt Vesuvius crater after selfie attempt

Latest Stories

Man arrested after jewellery store smash-and-grab at Auckland mall

Upper North Island in line for another drenching

Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win

'Real concern' older age groups more affected in Omicron wave

US tourist falls into Mt Vesuvius crater after selfie attempt

Related Stories

Taika Waititi gatecrashes Rita Ora Interview live on Aussie TV

Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the US

Travis Barker returns to studio days after leaving hospital

Carlos Santana collapses onstage at Michigan concert