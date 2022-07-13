US announces plans to invest millions in Pacific region

The US has launched itself onto the Pacific stage, notching up a geopolitical win at the leaders forum in Fiji.
The US announced $60 million a year to the region pending congressional approval. It was quite the negotiation, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo told 1News.
But China was watching every move, with unaccredited Chinese intelligence officers spotted lurking in the room as Harris spoke.
The US also sent its assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina to Suva where she spoke exclusively with 1News.
WATCH: Kamala Harris addresses Pacific Islands Forum
"We're a Pacific nation so I think we think of ourselves as part of this community and we understand that countries here will work with other countries. We expect that but we're determined to be a great partner in the region and to be one that will have ties with this region for decades to come," Medina said.
Pacific leaders were keen to see a more engaged US, but were determined to stand together as a region.
"The Pacific charts its own course, and even when there's pressure on that course, that ultimately just means that it's more important than ever that we come together," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.