US announces plans to invest millions in Pacific region

The US has launched itself onto the Pacific stage, notching up a geopolitical win at the leaders forum in Fiji.

The US announced $60 million a year to the region pending congressional approval. It was quite the negotiation, Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo told 1News.

"It was going back and fourth, they offered $60 million but the US came in with the $40 million offer so there was a disparity in that position... and today was a very big announcement that all of the Pacific Island countries were happy to receive from the United States," Panuelo said.

The US was invited to speak at the forum by Fiji, an unprecedented move showing the US has won this round in its geopolitical battle against China.

"We recognise that in recent years the Pacific Islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve, so today I'm here to tell you directly, we are going to change that," US Vice President Kamala Harris said.

But China was watching every move, with unaccredited Chinese intelligence officers spotted lurking in the room as Harris spoke.

The US also sent its assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina to Suva where she spoke exclusively with 1News.

"We're a Pacific nation so I think we think of ourselves as part of this community and we understand that countries here will work with other countries. We expect that but we're determined to be a great partner in the region and to be one that will have ties with this region for decades to come," Medina said.

Pacific leaders were keen to see a more engaged US, but were determined to stand together as a region.

"The Pacific charts its own course, and even when there's pressure on that course, that ultimately just means that it's more important than ever that we come together," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.