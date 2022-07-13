Papakura mum ensuring disabled son lives life to the fullest

Source: 1News

This week's ASB Good as Gold recipient, Sarah Pickering of Papakura, has an incredible heart.

Her youngest child Kayne was born with a significant disability and after losing her eldest to that same rare condition, Sarah is determined to ensure he gets to live his life to the fullest, taking him out on all her distance running races in his specialised buggy.

Sarah radiates community soul and spirit. In recognition of that, ASB is sending S10,000 her way for a new buggy so Kayne can continue to run in races with her.

Watch the video above to see more of her story and the moment she's surprised with the award on Seven Sharp.

New ZealandAuckland

