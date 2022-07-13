New species of dinosaur had short arms like Tyrannosaurus Rex

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered by palaeontologists in Argentina, with short arms like the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex.

An artist's reconstruction of what Meraxes gigas may have looked like. (Source: Carlos Papolio)

The dinosaur has been called Meraxes Gigas and was thought to have roamed the earth between 66 and 145 million years ago.

A group of fossils found in the Northern Patagonia region of Argentina revealed the dinosaur was 11 metres long and weighed nearly four tonnes according to the journal, Current Biology.

Researchers say, the carnivore inhabited a hot and humid environment, with large trees and waterways.

There were excitement about how complete the fossils are.

"For the first time we know, in a lot of detail, about certain parts of the anatomy of these giant carnivorous dinosaurs," Project Lead Juan Canale told CNN

While Meraxes Gigas looks similar to the T. Rex, researchers say they are not related.

Canale told CNN that short arms were a common feature of large carnivores, to help them hunt and eat prey.

"What I think is that in the more evolved forms... activities related to predation, such as grabbing or holding the prey, would have been performed straight away with the head."