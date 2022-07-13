Murder charge after woman dies in West Auckland shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally shot in the Auckland suburb of Henderson on Tuesday night.

Police cordon at scene of fatal shooting in Newington Rd, Henderson, Auckland.

Police cordon at scene of fatal shooting in Newington Rd, Henderson, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Inspector John Sutton said the man, 34, is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

Sutton said, while police are in the early stages of the investigation, it was an isolated incident and the pair know each other.

Officers responded to shots being fired at an address on Newington Road shortly before 9pm.

The woman was found at the scene with critical injuries.

First aid was given immediately but the woman died at the scene.

Police say they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

“Cordons were in place overnight and a scene examination will continue today in relation to this homicide investigation," Sutton said.

