Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

A cruise ship with at least 118 Covid-19 positive passengers has docked in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

The Coral Princess docks at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

The Coral Princess has been on a 12-day cruise, with the vast majority of those infected being the staff working aboard the vessel.

The situation has been likened to that of the Ruby Princess in 2020, the Coral Princess' sister ship.

The cruise liner was responsible for Australia's first Covid-19 super-spreader event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time round the vessel isn't in lockdown, with passengers who've returned a negative rapid antigen test on Wednesday allowed to disembark.

One passenger coming off the ship this morning told 9News they thought the staff had handled the situation well, and said "the whole thing was great".

Another said they didn't want to get off, and told reporters they'd already booked a ticket for another cruise holiday.