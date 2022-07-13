Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

A cruise ship with at least 118 Covid-19 positive passengers has docked in Sydney on Wednesday morning.

The Coral Princess docks at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia.

The Coral Princess docks at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia. (Source: Getty)

The Coral Princess has been on a 12-day cruise, with the vast majority of those infected being the staff working aboard the vessel.

The situation has been likened to that of the Ruby Princess in 2020, the Coral Princess' sister ship.

The cruise liner was responsible for Australia's first Covid-19 super-spreader event.

This time round the vessel isn't in lockdown, with passengers who've returned a negative rapid antigen test on Wednesday allowed to disembark.

One passenger coming off the ship this morning told 9News they thought the staff had handled the situation well, and said "the whole thing was great".

Another said they didn't want to get off, and told reporters they'd already booked a ticket for another cruise holiday.

WorldAustraliaCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Cost of food continues to rise, prices up 6.6% on last year

2

Another blast of wild weather on the horizon

3

Gangs crackdown: Suite of new rules released by government

4

Murder charge after woman dies in West Auckland shooting

5

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Latest Stories

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

Brandon Smith cops three-week ban for referee abuse

Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

How to spot a concussion and what to do next

'Dampened demand' in housing market in June amid 'volatility'

Related Stories

Skin-to-skin care good for babies and dads - study

Qld shark net debate as third humpback whale saved

Helicopter pilots rescue 3600 ducklings from NSW floodwaters

Australia 'beyond' mask mandates, lockdown - health minister