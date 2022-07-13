Black Sticks knocked out in World Cup quarterfinals by Germany

The Black Sticks women have had their positive Hockey World Cup campaign come to an abrupt end after losing to Germany 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Germany's Lena Micheel celebrates her goal against the Black Sticks. (Source: Photosport)

Having topped their pool earlier this week with wins over India and England and a draw against China, the Black Sticks came into the match in Amsterdam with confidence but were caught napping in the opening stages by a primed German front.

It led to two early chances for Germany but New Zealand goalkeeper Brooke Roberts kept them out.

The Kiwi penalty corner defence - a key pillar in their performances to date at the tournament - also denied Germany two opportunities in the first quarter.

However, a green card to Alia Jacques at the start of the second quarter gave the Germans the advantage they needed and a minute later Lena Micheel put her side in front.

While the Kiwis came into the second half with more intention, they couldn't crack the German defence with Nathalie Kubalski denying Olivia Merry, playing in her 250th Test for New Zealand, with a brilliant save.

The team now turns their attentions to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where their opening match is against Kenya on July 29.