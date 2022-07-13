Black Sticks knocked out in World Cup quarterfinals by Germany

Source: 1News

The Black Sticks women have had their positive Hockey World Cup campaign come to an abrupt end after losing to Germany 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Germany's Lena Micheel celebrates her goal against the Black Sticks.

Germany's Lena Micheel celebrates her goal against the Black Sticks. (Source: Photosport)

Having topped their pool earlier this week with wins over India and England and a draw against China, the Black Sticks came into the match in Amsterdam with confidence but were caught napping in the opening stages by a primed German front.

It led to two early chances for Germany but New Zealand goalkeeper Brooke Roberts kept them out.

The Kiwi penalty corner defence - a key pillar in their performances to date at the tournament - also denied Germany two opportunities in the first quarter.

However, a green card to Alia Jacques at the start of the second quarter gave the Germans the advantage they needed and a minute later Lena Micheel put her side in front.

While the Kiwis came into the second half with more intention, they couldn't crack the German defence with Nathalie Kubalski denying Olivia Merry, playing in her 250th Test for New Zealand, with a brilliant save.

The team now turns their attentions to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where their opening match is against Kenya on July 29.

SportWomen's SportHockey

Popular Stories

1

Cost of food continues to rise, prices up 6.6% on last year

2

Another blast of wild weather on the horizon

3

Gangs crackdown: Suite of new rules released by government

4

Murder charge after woman dies in West Auckland shooting

5

Person dead after vehicle 'swept away' crossing river near Dunedin

Latest Stories

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes on New York river

Brandon Smith cops three-week ban for referee abuse

Cruise ship with 118 Covid cases docks in Sydney

How to spot a concussion and what to do next

'Dampened demand' in housing market in June amid 'volatility'

Related Stories

Black Sticks women into World Cup quarters with win over India

Dame Sophie Pascoe to miss investiture after getting Covid

Black Sticks beat England to remain unbeaten at World Cup

NZ water polo women miss out on historic world quarters berth

Top Stories

Top diver Down-Jenkins pulls out of Comm Games for mental health

Fresh off Wimbledon semi, Norrie confirms ASB Classic return

All Blacks' Ta'avao cops 3 week suspension for foul play

Kiwi photographer living Tour de France dream a shot at a time