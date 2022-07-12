Warriors ring changes as 3 players ruled out of Eels clash

Covid, illness and injury have struck the Warriors ahead of their Round 18 encounter with the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.

Warriors players look on during their game against the Knights. (Source: Photosport)

Experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Covid), rookie half Ronald Volkman (virus) and back rower Bayley Sironen (fractured eye socket) have all been ruled out after helping the Warriors to their 22-2 homecoming win over the Wests Tigers at Mount Smart Stadium on July 3.

Interim head coach Stacey Jones has also been isolating after a positive Covid test and it’s yet to be determined whether he will be able to join the team in Sydney.

Watene-Zelezniak’s absence sees Edward Kosi back in the NRL side for the first time since the Anzac Day disaster against the Melbourne Storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volkman, unable to train this week as he battles a virus, has been replaced by Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Sironen, injured against the Tigers, is replaced on the interchange by Jack Murchie, who was a late scratching from the Mount Smart match with a leg injury.

Back at fullback is Reece Walsh after missing the homecoming win following a positive Covid test. The star fullback announced last week he will return to the Brisbane Broncos next season.

There’s a shuffle in the starting forward pack with captain Tohu Harris moving to prop alongside Addin Fonua-Blake. Jazz Tevaga reverts to lock.

The Warriors, who marked their homecoming with the club’s 300th victory, have a 5-5 record in their last 10 clashes against the Eels.

Warriors team to play Eels:

1. Reece Walsh

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Jesse Arthars

4. Adam Pompey

5. Edward Kosi

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Wayde Egan

10. Tohu Harris (c)

11. Euan Aitken

12. Josh Curran

13. Jazz Tevaga

Extended bench:

14. Freddy Lussick

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Bunty Afoa

16. Aaron Pene

17. Jack Murchie

18. Eliesa Katoa

20. Rocco Berry

21. Daejarn Asi

22. Pride Petterson-Robati

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Jackson Frei