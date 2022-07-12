Warriors ring changes as 3 players ruled out of Eels clash

Covid, illness and injury have struck the Warriors ahead of their Round 18 encounter with the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.
Experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Covid), rookie half Ronald Volkman (virus) and back rower Bayley Sironen (fractured eye socket) have all been ruled out after helping the Warriors to their 22-2 homecoming win over the Wests Tigers at Mount Smart Stadium on July 3.
Interim head coach Stacey Jones has also been isolating after a positive Covid test and it’s yet to be determined whether he will be able to join the team in Sydney.
Watene-Zelezniak’s absence sees Edward Kosi back in the NRL side for the first time since the Anzac Day disaster against the Melbourne Storm.
Volkman, unable to train this week as he battles a virus, has been replaced by Chanel Harris-Tavita.
Sironen, injured against the Tigers, is replaced on the interchange by Jack Murchie, who was a late scratching from the Mount Smart match with a leg injury.
Back at fullback is Reece Walsh after missing the homecoming win following a positive Covid test. The star fullback announced last week he will return to the Brisbane Broncos next season.
There’s a shuffle in the starting forward pack with captain Tohu Harris moving to prop alongside Addin Fonua-Blake. Jazz Tevaga reverts to lock.
The Warriors, who marked their homecoming with the club’s 300th victory, have a 5-5 record in their last 10 clashes against the Eels.
Warriors team to play Eels:
1. Reece Walsh
2. Marcelo Montoya
3. Jesse Arthars
4. Adam Pompey
5. Edward Kosi
6. Chanel Harris-Tavita
7. Shaun Johnson
8. Addin Fonua-Blake
9. Wayde Egan
10. Tohu Harris (c)
11. Euan Aitken
12. Josh Curran
13. Jazz Tevaga
Extended bench:
14. Freddy Lussick
15. Bunty Afoa
16. Aaron Pene
17. Jack Murchie
18. Eliesa Katoa
20. Rocco Berry
21. Daejarn Asi
22. Pride Petterson-Robati
23. Jackson Frei