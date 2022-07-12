Vandals rip up brand new Lancaster Park grounds

Vandals have broken into Lancaster Park in Christchurch and destroyed the turf less than a month after the grounds reopened to the public.

A vehicle broke through the temporary fencing at one of the entrances of the park overnight on Monday, ripping up parts of the grass and soil.

A vehicle broke through the temporary fencing at one of the entrances of the park overnight on Monday, ripping up parts of the grass and soil.

Christchurch City Council spokesperson Andrew Rutledge called the incident “disappointing”.

“It is clear to see from the damage that this wasn’t merely a mistake,” said Rutledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fortunately, the damage is fairly minor and localised and off the sports fields themselves so weekend winter sport won’t be affected.”

The grounds were previously home to the old Lancaster Park stadium, which was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes and demolished in 2019.

It was reopened on June 19 and repurposed as a space for community sport and recreation.

“It’s particularly frustrating for the local sports clubs and Charlesworth and Phillipstown communities who have barely had any time to use their new park before this damage occurred,” said Rutledge.

The incident has been reported to police.

Repairs are set to get underway when ground and weather conditions allow.