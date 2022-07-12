Sister of woman abused in disabled home wants acknowledgment

The sister of a woman abused for 44 years inside a home for intellectually disabled people says forgiveness can only come once the inhumanity of what her sibling faced is acknowledged.
Margaret Priest's sister, Irene, was at the Kimberley Centre, from age six to 48. Their parents had placed her there, under the impression that this would give her the education and care she needed.
Instead she was abused for most of her life. The progress she'd made as a child living at home quickly regressed over the years of institutional living.
"My anger will not go until I'm able to forgive, and I won't be able to forgive until there's an acknowledgement of the inhumanity towards Irene and others in her situation," Margaret said. "I weep for the fact that for 44 years she did not enjoy this right [of a happy life], the pain it has caused her, her parents and me.
Irene's story is being told now, by her older sister, as part of the ongoing Abuse in Care - Royal Commission of Inquiry. The next set of inquiry hearings opened in Auckland on Monday. Their focus over the next two weeks will be on those with disabilities, the deaf, and those with mental health issues who were commonly institutionalised up until the 1970s.
Families in the early part of the 20th century were frequently sold the idea that this was the best place for their disabled children. But Margaret says if her parents had known the reality of the "hellhole" her sister was placed in they would never have allowed it.
It wasn't till after their death that Margaret realised the full extent of the abuse her younger sister faced.
She describes her sister's life while at the school as devoid of love, or personal things.
"Most of the time the staff I met did not see my sister as a child who needed love and care," she said. "She did not have her teddy bear that she had taken with her."
She says her sister was given limited education, often restrained and put into seclusion, force-fed, over medicated and was repeatedly injured.
"I'm just grateful my parents aren't alive to have heard this," she said. "They didn't know...we had no idea at all."
She says her family was kept entirely out of the loop when it came to her sister's care. Taking her home was never seen as an option.
"The true measure of society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members, and if we reflect on how how Irene and her fellow survivors have been treated we can't be very proud of it."
She says the only acceptable apology has to come not with words alone, but with real change.