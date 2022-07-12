Gang members arrested after Rolleston shooting

Two Mongols MC gang members have been arrested after a shooting in Christchurch on Saturday.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene.

A man was seriously injured in the shooting in Rolleston on Saturday morning and remains in a stable condition.

One 31-year-old Mongols MC affiliate appeared in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding to intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 32-year-old patched member has been arrested and charged with drug related offences and will appear in Ashburton District Court.

Investigators believe a number of other people were involved in this incident and they are following several strong leads, with further arrests likely.

Police are seeking information on a blue Holden Commodore and a car trailer in the Maddisons Road area on the morning of Saturday 9 July.

Anyone with information that may help can call us on 105, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

