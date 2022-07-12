Driver behind risky overtaking that led to crash comes forward

Source: 1News

The driver of a ute which overtook a logging track on SH1 in Otago, causing an oncoming courier van to roll and end up on the other side of the road, has come forward to police.

The white Toyota Hilux being sought by police after a near-miss in Otago.

The accident happened around 6.50am last Wednesday near Titri. Police issued an appeal on Monday in the hopes of identifying the white Toyota Hilux.

Captured on dashcam footage by the logging truck, police described the overtake as "extremely risky behaviour".

Police on Tuesday morning said it is speaking with the driver, who came forward.

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information to police."

