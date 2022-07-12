Bus driver shortage brings reduced services for Otago region.

The Otago Regional council is shifting to a reduced bus timetable in a week to provide greater reliability of services due to staff shortages.

Reduced timetables will be operating from next week. (Source: 1News)

Transport manager Doug Rodgers says there simply aren’t enough drivers to operate all routes/trips daily.

“Bus operators have been working hard to maintain a workable service, but the new wave of Covid and winter illness has created a shortage of drivers in both Dunedin and Queenstown."

“The move will mean some reductions to the service but should mean far fewer cancellations and allow for a more reliable service for passengers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reduced timetables will be operating all week in Queenstown, and weekdays only for Dunedin, with weekend services running as usual.

Bus timetables have been reviewed with the transport providers to ensure school services remain operational, Rodger says.

The updated timetable can be found on the Otago Regional Council website, the Transit App or e-stops at the Dunedin Hub.

Travellers are advised to plan their trip and look out for cancellation notifications on the Transit app or Council website.

If passengers wish to call talk to someone about how this affects their journey, call 0800 672 8736 for Dunedin or 0800 672 8778 for Queenstown.

Any major updates will be posted the Orbus Dunedin and Queenstown Facebook pages, the council say.