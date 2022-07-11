8395 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 17 deaths reported

There are 8395 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has reported on Monday.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

It brings the seven-day rolling average of community cases to 9279. That's up slightly from Sunday's seven-day rolling average of 9000, and is more than 2000 higher than last Monday's figure of 7046.

The ministry also announced another 17 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths had occurred in the past 13 days.

Of the deaths, seven were from the Auckland region, two were from Bay of Plenty, and three were from the Capital & Coast/Hutt region. There was one person each from Northland, Waikato, Taranaki, South Canterbury, and Canterbury/West Coast who died with Covid-19.

Five people were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and seven were men.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1688.

There are 689 people in hospital with the virus, 27 more than Sunday. Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

The ministry said the increase in hospitalisations emphasised the importance of doing the basics well.

"The more layers of protection we put in place - such as mask-wearing, vaccinations, and staying home when sick - the more we reduce the risk of spreading respiratory viruses.

"Even if you're fully vaccinated, or have had Covid-19, continuing to wear a face mask is important in keeping you, your whānau and your community safe."

The ministry said it was closely monitoring case numbers and hospitalisation rates "as part of our ongoing review and updating of the response to the current community outbreak".

On Sunday, 7461 community cases were announced.